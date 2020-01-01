Menu
Alex Rance and Jack Riewoldt. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)
Alex Rance and Jack Riewoldt. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)
AFL

Riewoldt posts Alex Rance statement

1st Jan 2020 2:00 PM

ANOTHER day, another Alex Rance tribute.

On New Year's Day, Tigers veteran Jack Riewoldt posted a collection of photographs of himself and the retired Richmond defender with an emotional message.

"2019 was certainly one of the busiest years in my life," Riewoldt wrote. "A new addition to our family, an injury riddled year that ultimately finished in success, but the most surprising has been the retirement of one of my best friends.

"I still actually haven't figured out what it's going to be like not having you around the club. A void that no person can fill, on and off the field.

"I'm not overly religious, so it's something that I don't completely understand on the level that you do. But if it's important to you, it's important to me. I'm proud of you for staying true to yourself. We will miss you, Tigerland will miss you, I will miss you."

2019 was certainly one of the busiest years in my life. A new addition to our family, an injury riddled year that ultimately finished in success, but the most surprising has been the retirement of one of my best friends. I still actually haven't figured out what it's going to be like not having you around the club. A void that no person can fill, on and off the field. I'm not overly religious, so it's something that I don't completely understand on the level that you do. But if it's important to you, it's important to me. I'm proud of you for staying true to yourself. We will miss you, Tigerland will miss you, I will miss you 😭 Thank you for everything.... brother! #champion

Rance, a Jehovah's Witness, listed his desire to pursue other areas of his life as the reason for finishing at the 200-game mark.

On Monday night, Daniel Rioli acknowledged the star backman, whose locker was next to his in the Richmond changerooms.

"Just wanted to congratulate this guy on an incredible career," Rioli wrote. "Thank you for being such a good teammate and leader for us. Gonna miss you as my locker buddy love ya bro."

