Riding miles to save lives

The day Joan Gardner met Darryl Crampton's grandson, Wyatt, who sadly passed away in December last year.

TO CYCLE 1500kms might seem like an impossible feat for many but for some it's all worth it to raise vital funds for sick kids.

Springfield resident Joan Gardner will take part in the Kids for Charity bike ride which will see her cycle over seven days from Sydney to Brisbane in October.

Mrs Gardner said while she was nervous about the physical and emotional challenge of the ride, said it was nothing compared to the pain some families of sick kids endure on a daily basis.

"Last year I took part in the last leg of the race and I can't express what it felt like to go to the Royal Northshore Hospital where we had the privilege of being shown around a neonatal unit,” Mrs Gardner said.

"We got to talk to some of the parents about their experiences and we saw first-hand how this ride actually helped them because around the hospital they had stickers on machines which say they were donated by the bike ride.

"One of the ladies from the Children's Hospital Foundation said that just three years ago, there was a certain cut-off weight for babies they could save and now because of research and new medicine, that number has gone up by a couple of pounds, so the funds are making a phenomenal difference.”

The ACT Australia 1200Kms For Kids charity bike ride helps raise fund for sick kids, with all proceeds going to the Children's Hospital Foundation and the Humpty Dumpty Foundation.

Photos from last year's 1200kms for kids charity bike ride. Leonie Lloyd

Mrs Gardner's reason for joining the cause was also personal after a close friend, Darryl Crampton, lost his grandson Wyatt to brain cancer last December.

Irish-born Gardner said she was fortunate enough to meet Wyatt when he was three years-old during a short excursion to a cafe outside the hospital he was in.

"Last year I came home from a holiday and was out on a ride with Darryl when he said he wanted to go up to the hospital to see Wyatt who was having another tumour removed.

"Wyatt came down to meet us and I have a photo of the moment I met him and he was just the most gorgeous kid.

"He really touched me because he had such an excitement about going to the cafe next door to have breakfast with his dad.

"It was after that I decided I would sign up and when Wyatt passed away just before Christmas last year, I told Darryl that nothing was going to get in my way of doing the ride.

To take part in the event, all participants must raise $7,500 and Mrs Gardner is therefore calling for people to attend her Casino Royale fundraiser at the Orion Hotel next month.

The 2 1/2 hour event will feature a pop-up casino where people can gamble with funny money before ending the night with an auction.

"A lot of people set up a Go Fund Me page, but I personally like to do something, so I came up with this event so people can have a fun night out,” Mrs Gardner said.

"Basically the room will be transformed into a casino and there'll be a bit of everything for women and men and everyone will receive a welcome cocktail.

"An entry ticket provides $25 worth of funny money and more can be bought from bankers on the night.

"I am still looking for local businesses to get on board to donate prizes from $10 upwards for the auction, so if anyone is interested I'd really love to hear from them.”

Over the last 10 years, riders of 1200Kms For Kids have raised over $1,500,000.

To find out more about the Casino Royale event, visit the event Facebook page.