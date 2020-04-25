Riding in honour of fallen family members

Ashlee McGinn rode her horse Chickmag around the streets of Walloon for Anzac Day. Picture: Cordell Richardson

ONE resident paid her respects the best way she knew how this morning, dressing in her uniform and riding through the streets of Walloon to honour the Australian Light Horse.

Ashlee McGinn and horse Chickmag delighted a teary crowd as they made their way through almost every street in the suburb.

She said she had the idea after she was told she couldn't attend her usual Anzac Day events due to the coronavirus.

"I decided to do something else for myself to represent the fallen," she said.

She said how it was emotional scenes as people were on their driveways giving thanks to those that have served.

"A few older people were in tears," she said.

Ms McGinn has multiple relatives she was representing as she rode through the town this morning.

"I knew my pop was in the army and went to Vietnam war, that's who I normally represent."

"I found out yesterday that my great great uncle actually died in the first World War."

Ms McGinn's grandmother told her about the relative, Thomas Napier Myers, who died in action on the 1st of September 1918, and let her borrow his medal.

"That was a shock because I've never heard anything like that from my grandmother," she said.

She also had a great grandfather who was in the Light Horsemen and lived to be 100 years old. He died in 2018.

"I just got the opportunity at the right time to get in with the Light Horse about seven years ago."

"I've done every Anzac and Remembrance Day since, even last year when I was pregnant."

She explained the reason behind Chickmag's unique name.

"My nanna actually named him, he used to steal all the fillies away from their mothers."