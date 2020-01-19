Menu
Offbeat

'Ridiculous' flaw with new space uniform

by Alex Turner-Cohen
19th Jan 2020 6:36 PM

 

Social media users have noticed one simple flaw in the uniform design of the newly created US Space Force: it's got a camouflage pattern.

Pictures of the space uniform were released on Friday, and it's prompted a flurry of activity.

 

The Space Force, which is organised within the Department of the Air Force, were not over the moon about the public's response.

They explained in a tweet many hours later that it is using "current Army/Air Force uniforms" to save costs and said that its members "will look like their joint counterparts they'll be working with, on the ground."

But people didn't think that made the uniform any less hilarious. It's as if the uniform designers were living on another planet, according to social media users.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The newly created Space Force has only one member so far, Jay Raymond, a general and commander of the newly created branch of the military. The image of the new uniform shows a four-star rank, indicating it would be his.

President Donald Trump championed the creation of the sixth branch of the military and Congress appropriated funds for the force in its most recent budget.

