'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

by Isabella Magee
17th Oct 2020 4:45 AM
During the pandemic, the demand for a furry friend has gone to "ridiculous" levels with pets now scarce across the state.

Even those willing to spend the big bucks are finding it hard, with pet prices tripling in comparison to 12 months ago. Some high-demand puppy breeds are even selling for prices as high as $8000 to $10,000.

 

 

 

There is currently a huge demand for poodle-cross puppies. Picture: Tara Croser
There is currently a huge demand for poodle-cross puppies. Picture: Tara Croser

 

Coorparoo resident Margot Furlonger is one of those who paid an "exorbitant" $4500 to get her hands on a sought-after breed.

"Last year when I was looking, cavoodles were about $2000 and with COVID and now working from home, I wanted to get one, but they now are costing $4000 to $6000," she said.

Brisbane's most popular dog: 'If I had 200, I could sell them today'

Pet stores have noticed the demand for dogs increase, with Helensvale Pets Paradise saying they've increased their prices in response.

