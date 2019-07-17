Menu
SHOW JUMP: Clem Smith and his horse Alite make a jump.
Riders warm up at show ahead of world cup

Ebony Graveur
by
16th Jul 2019 3:20 PM
A CHANCE to warm up for the upcoming Gatton World Cup and so much more, the show jump section of the Gatton Show is on the cards for jumpers itching to get in the saddle.

Set across Friday and Saturday from 8am, the section offers nine classes, including the Grand Prix, in which a $1000 prize is at stake. Show jump steward Clem Smith said the Grand Prix was the biggest show jumping class the show offered.

"All ages are welcome but it's usually for the more experienced riders,” Mr Smith said.

"But there are all different levels catered to, starting at a metre ten and going up from there.”

Mr Smith said the section would draw competitors from all over Australia and said he expected more than 20 contestants to enter the Grand Prix.

"It's definitely worthwhile coming in for a look,” he said.

"There's certain to be some high level show jumping.”

All ages are catered to among classes ranging from

Competitors are welcome to turn up on Friday or Saturday and register their interest in taking part in the show jump section and are not required to prepare anything in advance.

Mr Smith's daughter Jessie Smith also has plans to get in on the action.

The 20-year-old said she would be entering two categories - but was most excited about competing in the Young Riders class, which cut off at 21 years.

Jessie said she hoped to win.

"It's a really great class because it's age-restricted to people in my age group,” she said.

"I won't have to go up against people who are riding in the Grand Prix because it keeps a level playing field.”

