Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG BUCKS: More than 100 riders took to the road on Sunday to raise cash for a Brassall family to buy medical equipment. The group raised $5000.
BIG BUCKS: More than 100 riders took to the road on Sunday to raise cash for a Brassall family to buy medical equipment. The group raised $5000.
News

Riders round up dollars for Ipswich toddler

Helen Spelitis
by
25th Jun 2018 6:05 PM

LEATHER clad bikers descended on Ipswich on Sunday, taking over the Colleges Crossing Recreation Reserve for the morning.

While the riders might have looked intimidating, they flocked to Ipswich for a sweet reason.

More than 120 riders from 14 different social riding clubs took part in the Bikes 4 Bailey charity ride at the weekend.

The event, which finished at the Haig St Reserve in Brassall, raised more than $5000 to help Brassall mum Kirsty Barten buy medical equipment for her two-year-old son Bailey.

Bailey has a host of medical conditions that impact his vision, mobility and speech.

He can't walk or sit up by himself but a special chair will help with his posture and allow him to sit up comfortably, like other toddlers.

 

RIGHT: Bailey Barten and his mum Kirsty, who were the beneficiaries of the charity ride.
RIGHT: Bailey Barten and his mum Kirsty, who were the beneficiaries of the charity ride. Helen Spelitis

Now Kirsty can afford to buy it.

"It was one the best experiences a mum in need could have," Kirsty said.

"The memories from it will be with us forever."

The charity ride was organised by Ipswich man Wade Morrison who read about Bailey's plight in the QT.

"It was a fantastic day filled with kindness and care from some very big men with big hearts," Mr Morrison said.

Related Items

bikes 4 bailey charity health ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    SPER wants woman's toll debt paid, offers payment plans

    premium_icon SPER wants woman's toll debt paid, offers payment plans

    News Kylie Jones' bills piled up when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015.

    'Crisis' meeting called ahead of council dismissal decision

    premium_icon 'Crisis' meeting called ahead of council dismissal decision

    Council News Labor members hold "crisis" meeting ahead of council decision

    Drug user 'shocked, horrified' by weed's hidden secret

    premium_icon Drug user 'shocked, horrified' by weed's hidden secret

    Crime "I smoked weed Thursday and was pulled up Saturday"

    Fire breaks out on private land

    Fire breaks out on private land

    News A fire with a front of about 800m was burning near Washpool

    Local Partners