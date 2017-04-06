Riders ready to enjoy popular scenic trek

Ipswich 100 bike ride participants cool off at USQ campus during a previous event.

THE 18th annual Ipswich 100 bike ride will continue the tradition around Ipswich and Scenic Rim roads.

The Ipswich 100 is a charity ride on Sunday, April 23.

The event has five rides catering to all types of cyclists, with all courses starting and finishing at University of Southern Queensland Ipswich campus.

The rides range from a 5km on campus family and kids ride to a challenging 170km route through Walloon, Rosewood, Warrill View, Harrisville, Kalbar, Mt Alford, Boonah and Peak Crossing returning to Ipswich. Three other rides within this area cover 100km, 50km and 25km.

The event is backed by sponsors including The Heritage Bank, St Andrews Hospital Ipswich, Exact Radiology, My Life Medical, Ipswich City Council and local businesses.

Moggill Mt Crosby Lions Club organises the ride in partnership with Ipswich Hospital Foundation and 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund, supported by Lions clubs in Ipswich and Scenic Rim regions.

The ride was first run on a 50km course in 2000. It has grown to raise in excess of $1 million for local charities and Lions projects.

The event raises funds for beneficiaries such as McIntyre Centre Riding for Disabled; Team Cupcake Ipswich; 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund; Ipswich SES; Epilepsy Queensland; Lions Youth Emergency Accommodation Centre; Ipswich Hospital Foundation as well as local Lions Clubs around the route, who provide safety marshals and refreshment stops.

For more information and route maps visit www.ipswich100.com.au.

For day-to-day news on the ride follow the Ipswich100 Facebook page.