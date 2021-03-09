Rider’s bike too big for a learner’s permit

Phillip Daley leaves court after being fined for riding a motorcycle that was too large for his class of licence.

A LEARNER motorbike rider received some rare praise from a magistrate after admitting to his appalling run of traffic offences.

Magistrate Terry Duroux even went as fare as to reassure the offending rider that his traffic history was not the worst he had ever seen.

Phillip Daley went before the court on Monday for riding a motorbike that was too powerful for his category of Learner licence.

Phillip John Daley, 31, from Parkwood, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without a licence as a repeat offender, at Ripley on November 6, 2020.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe said police intercepted three motorbike riders at Ripley about 7pm that Friday evening.

Daley was one of the riders and a check of his Learner licence showed he was not approved to ride a bike with that engine capacity.

“Have you seen your traffic history?” Mr Duroux asked Daley.

“Yes, very appalling Your Honour,” Daley said.

“I agree (with the facts). But in my defence, and it’s a shocking defence, I knew I was riding a bigger class than I should.

“I just didn’t think it was that big of a deal but I know now.”

Mr Duroux quickly pointed out to him that Daley should know because he had a previous offence with a ticket issued in March last year for the same thing.

Daley said he’d since booked in to get tested for a licence to allow him to ride that size bike, noting that he had lost his business during 2020.

“I’ve learnt my lesson and will try to do the right thing. It is hard out there,” Daley said.

“Yes, you’re honest. You don’t see that too often,” Mr Duroux said.

“You have received tickets but not been in strife before the court in the past 11 years.”

Mr Duroux fined Daley $650 and disqualified him from holding a licence for one month.