Riders band together for youth mental health

EFFORT: Grafton and Yamba Cycle Clubs came together for a ride to the Maclean Lookout to raise awareness for Youth Mental Health. Adam Hourigan Photography

DEDICATED riders from Grafton Cycle Club and Yamba Cycling Group endured sore muscles and beads of sweat as they took part in a ride to raise funds and awareness for youth mental health this morning.

Speaking on behalf of Grafton Cycle Club, Peter Hughes said while the ride was in memory of two girls lost too soon, it was also a celebration of life.

"We want to remember those that are no longer with us, but it's about celebration of life and a way to move forward," he said.

"It's about mates coming together and doing what they love, which is ride bikes. The ride was great, the weather was great for us again and the rain held off for us too. The numbers were great as well, very pleased with the riders who came out and took part."

Mr Hughes said he was proud to see the two groups come together and work towards a cause that had a strong impact on the community.

"Rides like this are helping, and it's not just our club," he said.

"We're a small part of the community and we do what we can. Obviously with Morgan Pilley he has a big impact as well, and we had the recent Santa ride which raise some money, and this money is going towards Headspace and their outreach down to the Lower River, so it's about putting back into the community which is great.

"Anything that we can do to help out really, and do it with mates and remember those that are lost at the same time is something special.

"The loss touches us all, it doesn't matter if it's directly from a family member or from someone close to you, it affects everyone, it just has such a dramatic effect."