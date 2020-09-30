Rider suffers serious leg injuries in crash

PLANE CRASH: Danny Fowler was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

PLANE CRASH: Danny Fowler was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.

A MAN in his early 20s has sustained serious leg injuries in a crash involving a motorcycle this morning.

Police are conducting traffic control near the intersection of Haigslea-Amberley Rd and Rosewood Rd at Amberley as paramedics assess the rider's injuries.

The crash was reported just before 7am, with police saying the crash was reported to them as a single motorbike accident, despite initial reports that a car may have been involved.

Motorists should expect some delays in the area.