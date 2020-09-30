Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
PLANE CRASH: Danny Fowler was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.
PLANE CRASH: Danny Fowler was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.
News

Rider suffers serious leg injuries in crash

Andrew Korner
30th Sep 2020 7:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his early 20s has sustained serious leg injuries in a crash involving a motorcycle this morning.

Police are conducting traffic control near the intersection of Haigslea-Amberley Rd and Rosewood Rd at Amberley as paramedics assess the rider's injuries.

The crash was reported just before 7am, with police saying the crash was reported to them as a single motorbike accident, despite initial reports that a car may have been involved.

Motorists should expect some delays in the area.

amberley ipswich traffic ipswich traffic crashes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Petition launched to get trucks off rural roads

        Premium Content Petition launched to get trucks off rural roads

        News A LOCKYER Valley resident has lodged a petition to stop trucks on rural roads in two towns, but council have hit back. DETAILS:

        • 30th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
        Crossbow, unregistered gun found in 20yo’s cupboard

        Premium Content Crossbow, unregistered gun found in 20yo’s cupboard

        Crime IN a bucket, police found about 38 rounds for a .22 calibre gun, belonging to a...

        • 30th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
        Queensland’s cheapest blocks of land

        Premium Content Queensland’s cheapest blocks of land

        Property Queensland’s cheapest blocks of land revealed

        Suspect takes flight as cops show up

        Premium Content Suspect takes flight as cops show up

        News A man tried to run away from police who were sent to arrest him on suspicion of...