Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

The faces of Qld's 2020 road toll
News

Rider thrown from motorbike suffers critical injuries

Ashley Carter
10th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his 20s has been critically injured in a single-vehicle motorbike crash on the Sunshine Motorway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the Peregian Springs Dr and Emu Mountain Rd roundabout about 1.10am.

'He loved everybody': Partner's heartfelt tribute to rider

How your old phone can help save a life

The bike crashed into bushes off the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Supplied
The bike crashed into bushes off the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Supplied

A police spokesman said the man was thrown from the bike as a result of the crash.

He sustained head and leg injuries and was in a critical condition as paramedics, including critical care, took him to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

It's understood he was wearing a helmet but was not wearing other protective clothing.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

A man in his 20s was critically injured overnight when he was thrown from his motorbike in a single-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Supplied
A man in his 20s was critically injured overnight when he was thrown from his motorbike in a single-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Supplied

Another person was taken to hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash on Ilkley Rd, Ilkley just after 9.30pm on Monday.

More Stories

editors picks motorbike crash peregian springs sunshine motorway crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘DISTURBING’: Man kicked animal to death outside pub

        Premium Content ‘DISTURBING’: Man kicked animal to death outside pub

        News A young man has faced court over a ‘disturbing’ animal cruelty case after he killed an animal by kicking it on a drunken night out.

        HSV owner told: ‘Leave car outside or you’ll be shot’

        Premium Content HSV owner told: ‘Leave car outside or you’ll be shot’

        News A man was threatened with being shot if he didn’t allow a mystery caller to take...

        Private school plans to expand Kindy facilities

        Premium Content Private school plans to expand Kindy facilities

        Council News The school has proposed to expand its Kindergarten facilities to be able to...

        Lure of ‘horrible drug’ eats into tradie’s super

        Premium Content Lure of ‘horrible drug’ eats into tradie’s super

        News A man was caught with 5.8 grams of ice, which he bought using some of his own super...