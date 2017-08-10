Rider seriously injured in raceway fall

A MOTORCYCLE rider has been rushed to the PA Hospital following a nasty fall at Queensland Raceway this afternoon.

TODAY'S TOP STORIES: Click here for all the latest Ipswich news

Queensland Ambulance Service says paramedics were called to the track about 12.40pm.

The rider has sustained a suspected fractured collarbone and head injuries.

He is in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier this afternoon, a woman aged in her late teens was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries following a crash on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea.