Rider seriously injured in raceway fall

Andrew Korner
| 10th Aug 2017 1:49 PM

A MOTORCYCLE rider has been rushed to the PA Hospital following a nasty fall at Queensland Raceway this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says paramedics were called to the track about 12.40pm.

The rider has sustained a suspected fractured collarbone and head injuries.

He is in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier this afternoon, a woman aged in her late teens was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries following a crash on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea.

