A MOTORCYCLE rider has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Brassall.

About 3pm the rider and car collided at the intersection of Fernvale and Pine Mountain Rd at Brassall.

The rider was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Queensland Police are continuing investigations.