Rider in 70s hospitalised after two motorbikes collide

Lachlan Mcivor
1st May 2021 11:15 AM
A MOTORBIKE rider in their 70s has been hospitalised with a head injury after a collision with another motorcycle on a rural road south of Ipswich on Saturday morning.

Paramedics got the call just before 10am about the two-vehicle crash on Washpool Road in Washpool.

One rider has been taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with what is believed to be a concussion.

A Queensland Ambulance Service could not confirm the gender of the patient.

The other rider was not taken to hospital.

The state government issued an urgent plea for motorcyclists to review their driving habits earlier this month after a shocking number of deaths on Queensland roads already this year.

An Ipswich rider was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Brisbane on Wednesday evening.

