Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service generic ambulance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Queensland Ambulance Service generic ambulance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Rider hospitalised after South Burnett motorcycle crash

Dominic Elsome
21st Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcycle rider has been hospitalised after a crash in the South Burnett.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Paramedics were called to Taabinga after reports of a motorcycle crash on Edenvale South Road at 10.26am.

READ MORE: Two Burnett drivers busted nearly 50km over speed limit

QAS transported a patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

More Stories

south burnett crash south burnett crash 2021 taabinga crash taabinga crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School’s new $10.5M STEM centre a huge success

        Premium Content School’s new $10.5M STEM centre a huge success

        Education Grammar school headmaster says the newly-opened centre will help better prepare students for life after school

        Coach ponders future as Hornets reputation rises

        Premium Content Coach ponders future as Hornets reputation rises

        Cricket Moore to enjoy family time before deciding whether to keep helping Ipswich in...

        Sweet couple celebrates milestone Diamond anniversary

        Premium Content Sweet couple celebrates milestone Diamond anniversary

        Community Flinders View’s Ron and Eunice Shanahan share their secrets to a long and happy...

        One hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash

        Premium Content One hospitalised after multi-vehicle crash

        Breaking The driver reportedly sustained injuries to their lower body