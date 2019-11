INJURIES: A teenage bike rider was hospitalised after a crash last night.

PARAMEDICS have treated a young male following a bike crash in the Lockyer Valley.

Crews were called to respond following a vehicle and bicycle crash on William Street in Gatton at 7.18pm last night.

The male teenager was transported to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition with an arm injury.