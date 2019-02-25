Rider going 'so fast' police lost sight in seconds

TOO FAST: Police are appealing for information about this motorcyclist, who was detected along Goodwood Rd travelling at 175km/h travelling towards Childers.

TOO FAST: Police are appealing for information about this motorcyclist, who was detected along Goodwood Rd travelling at 175km/h travelling towards Childers. Contributed

POLICE are appealing for help to find a motorcycle rider clocked speeding at 175km/h and who later dangerously overtook cars at speed and evaded police.

A Childers police spokesman said the metallic blue road bike was seen on the Goodwood Rd at Goodwood on Saturday and North Isis, Farnsfield and Foleys Rds on Sunday.

"On Saturday police were conducting patrols on Goodwood Rd when they detected the motorcycle travelling at 175km/h travelling towards Childers," he said.

"The motorbike was travelling so fast that by the time police were able to conduct a u-turn to attempt to intercept the vehicle, police lost sight of the vehicle.

"On Sunday police observed a motorcycle matching the same description travelling along Ridgway St, Childers.

"Police have followed the vehicle for a short period where a speed of 151km/h was detected from the motorcycle.

"The motorcycle has then dangerously evaded police at the corner of Foleys and Childers Rds and has overtaken a number of vehicles travelling towards Bundaberg."

Police wan to speak to anyone who witnessed the motorcycle, particularly if they have dashcam footage, or any information which may assist police in identifying the motorbike or rider.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 00 or Police Link on 131 444.