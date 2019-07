The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter ow headed out on a search and rescue for a missing person near the Molle Island group.

ONE person is critically injured following a crash involving a car and motorcycle at Rosewood this afternoon.

The crash was reported on Rosewood-Marburg Rd about 4.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman says a rescue chopper has been called to transport the critically injured rider, who is understood to have suffered head and leg injuries in the crash.