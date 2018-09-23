Rider convicted after doing a wheelie in front of police

Jordan William Brace, 25, from Dugandan, pleaded guilty to four offences in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday:

THE Sunday peace of a small town was shattered by two noisy dirt bikes being ridden down the main streets by two men.

The weekend warriors, busted for doing wheelies down the main street of Killarney, are bike buddies.

The men were seen and heard doing wheelies by a senior police sergeant and a man gardening in his front yard.

Jordan William Brace, 25, from Dugandan, pleaded guilty to four offences in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday: driving without due care and attention/without reasonable consideration to others on June 10; driving without a required interlock device; driving unlicensed; and registration offences.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said police saw two trail bike riders doing wheelies outside the police station.

Brace denied being in Killarney that Sunday morning, until a police raid of his home near Boonah found the bike gear he was wearing that day.

He was not licensed to ride the yellow Suzuki dirt bike and because of a previous offence he was required by law to have an interlock device fitted to the vehicle he rode/drove.

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said it was a low-grade offence, and after Brace had done the wheelie he had ridden out of town to where their ute was parked and had loaded the bike on.

"No doubt people don't want to tolerate those bikes in their quiet town," MrKelly said.

Ipswich magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was an act of stupidity.

"You have a terrible traffic history for a 24-year-old," MsSturgess said.

"Others will now be inconvenienced by your stupidity."

Brace was fined $1000 and his licence was disqualified for three months.

To be able to drive again he must have an interlock device fitted until June 2020.