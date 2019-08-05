Menu
MAN CHARGED: An Ipswich man was charged with unlicensed riding and possession of dangerous drugs.
Rider charged with drug possession after highway intercept

Tessa Flemming
3rd Aug 2019 10:23 AM
A MAN was allegedly driving an unlicensed motorcycle and in possession of illegal drugs when he was intercepted by Warwick police earlier this morning.

The 21-year-old Ipswich man was pulled over on the Cunningham Highway, heading north of Warwick at 3am, and was allegedly carrying unprescribed tablets.

Police arrested and charged the driver with unlicensed riding, riding with an unregistered and uninsured motorcycle, and possessing dangerous drugs.

The man is scheduled to appear at the Warwick Magistrates Court on August 28.

