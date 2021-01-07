Menu
Ipswich police are searching for a motorist alleged to have fled the scene of a hit and run at Collingwood Park on Thursday afternoon.
Rider allegedly flees while man lay injured on road

kaitlyn smith
7th Jan 2021 5:43 PM
A MOTORCYCLIST has been badly injured following a hit and run at Collingwood Park on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood the male patient was struck by an oncoming vehicle, believed to be a trail bike, just after 4pm.

The incident took place at the corner of Redbank Plains Rd and Collingwood Dr.

Three Ambulance crews were dispatched to scene, including a critical care paramedic.

Witnesses to scene reported seeing the patient lying seriously injured on the road.

He was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The man sustained a serious head and possible leg injury, as well as minor injuries.

Police and firefighters attended the scene, which has since been cleared.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman alleged the other driver immediately fled the scene.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Traffic is now moving freely through the area.

