Rider allegedly flees while man lay injured on road
A MOTORCYCLIST has been badly injured following a hit and run at Collingwood Park on Thursday afternoon.
It is understood the male patient was struck by an oncoming vehicle, believed to be a trail bike, just after 4pm.
The incident took place at the corner of Redbank Plains Rd and Collingwood Dr.
Three Ambulance crews were dispatched to scene, including a critical care paramedic.
Witnesses to scene reported seeing the patient lying seriously injured on the road.
He was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
The man sustained a serious head and possible leg injury, as well as minor injuries.
Police and firefighters attended the scene, which has since been cleared.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman alleged the other driver immediately fled the scene.
Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.
Traffic is now moving freely through the area.