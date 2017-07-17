Rider airlifted after motocross mishap

The air ambulance was tasked to the scene just after 1.30pm.

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a 24-year-old Logan man after he crashed his motorbike at the Queensland Motocross Park at Coulson, south of Ipswich this afternoon.

The rider was attempting a jump at the track when he lost control and was thrown over the handlebars, sustaining abdominal injuries.

The air ambulance was tasked to the scene just after 1.30pm, they treated the man on the scene and airlifted him to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

It's the third motorbike accident helicopter crews have attended in the last 24 hours.