24°
News

Rider airlifted after motocross mishap

17th Jul 2017 4:51 PM
The air ambulance was tasked to the scene just after 1.30pm.
The air ambulance was tasked to the scene just after 1.30pm. RACQ CareFlight Rescue

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a 24-year-old Logan man after he crashed his motorbike at the Queensland Motocross Park at Coulson, south of Ipswich this afternoon.

The rider was attempting a jump at the track when he lost control and was thrown over the handlebars, sustaining abdominal injuries.

The air ambulance was tasked to the scene just after 1.30pm, they treated the man on the scene and airlifted him to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

It's the third motorbike accident helicopter crews have attended in the last 24 hours.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  coulson motorcycle crash racq lifeflight rescue helicopter