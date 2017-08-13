Ride sharing driver charged over refusal to drop woman off

A MAN has been charged after an incident overnight in which a woman was allegedly held in a car against her will, while using a ride sharing service.

The woman had reportedly asked to be taken to a licensed premises in Fortitude Valley around 11pm, but the driver refused to pull over.

Police will allege the 45-year-old Logan Central man man, charged with deprivation of liberty, continued to driver across Brisbane and New Farm for more than an hour.

The victim became concerned as the driver then allegedly continued south via the Clem 7 Tunnel, driving in a concerning manner.

The victim attempted to get the attention of passing motorists, opening her door in an effort to get the driver to stop before he pulled over on the M1 and the woman called police.

The man has been charged with one count of deprivation of liberty and is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 5.

The 25-year-old woman was not injured during the incident.

