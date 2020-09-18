Ride operator’s plan to keep it clean amid COVID fears

Redbank Fair organiser Justin Gill prepares for the first crowds to roll in on Friday night. Numbers will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

ON THAT ever growing list of industries that has faced a battle to survive this year’s madness, add the often overlooked carnival ride operator.

With agricultural shows and school fetes out of the questions amid COVID-19 restrictions, nomadic amusement operators have been left playing a very tense waiting game in 2020.

Queensland Amusement Hire owner Chris Hennessy said there had been no work for six months, and ride operators were willing to do whatever it takes to get back out into the public again.

Mr Hennessy’s company is the organiser of this weekend’s Redbank Fun Fair, which kicks off Friday night in the paddock next to the indoor sports centre.

In order to proceed, organisers have had to introduce stringent limits on the number of patrons and staff allowed into the venue, while also shutting down regularly for extensive cleaning measures.

“This event requires people to book online in advance,” Mr Hennessy said.

“We will also be counting people as they come through the gate.

“We are running the event broken up into three-hour sessions. Once each session is over, everyone leaves and we spend a half-hour cleaning everything.

“It is a lot of extra work and planning but we have been out of work for six months, so we are at a stage where we are happy to do anything to get back to work.”

Mr Hennessy said his company had lost about 40 agricultural shows and 25 school fetes so far this year.

“They are testing times but we know we are not alone,” he said.

“So many industries are affected.”

The Redbank Fun Fair will be held at 235 Smiths Rd from 6pm Friday night.

It will feature rides, games and food.

Three-hour sessions are planned on various dates until October 4.

For a complete list of session times and more information on the event, visit the event facebook page here.