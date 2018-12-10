Ride for good cause turned into trouble

A CHARITY bike ride for well-meaning motor bike rider Gary Dann proved to be costly after he got nabbed for driving while a drug was present in his system. Police had tested some of the riders participating in the event.

Gary Dann, 57, from Lowood, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Goodna on October 20. Defence lawyer Michael Kelly told the court Dann was taking part in the charity ride and instructs that he had not smoked the drug for a while when he was pulled over by police. He had smoked marijuana but had not believed it would still be in his system. The former helicopter pilot was now on a disability pension and suffers sleep apnoea. And because he lives in a rural area with a lack of public transport the loss of his licence would be significant. Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined Dann $350 and disqualified his licence three months.

Duran Jerome Tautari-Wyatt, 24, from Karana Downs, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Learner licence at Carole Park on September 4. Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said he was intercepted at 1.50pm and tested positive to methylamphetamine in his saliva. "I had illicit drugs. I can honestly say I'm very remorseful for my actions,” Tautari-Wyatt told the court. "I've learnt my lesson.” The court heard he'd been disqualified previously for nine months. The magistrate fined him $350 and disqualified his licence three months.

Sue-Ellen Daisy Smith, 54, from West Haldon, pleaded guilty to drug driving (marijuana) at Redbank on October 12. Smith told the court she was a caretaker at a rural property one hour west of Toowoomba with no nearby shops or public transport. She inquired as to getting a restricted licence but was told by magistrate Donna MacCallum that she could not get one to go shopping. Smith was fined $300 and lost her licence for one month.

Jesse William English, 20, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Provisional licence at Redbank Plains on October 14. Marijuana was detected in his saliva. English is off the road over Christmas and summer, handed a three-month disqualification and a $350 fine.

Jake Francis Pendlebury-King, 27, from Augustine Heights, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Blackstone on October 20. Fined $1200 his licence was disqualified for six months.

Frederick Charles Pukallus, 34, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Booval on November 5. He lost his licence for three months and fined $650.

Jason Leigh Adamson, 30, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Fernvale on August 21. Fined $500, his licence disqualified two months.

Nicola Islay MacAlister, 30, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Ipswich on July 27; and dangerous operation of a vehicle. She was sentenced to 18-months jail for the dangerous operation charge, and four months jail (concurrent) for driving under the influence. Her licence was disqualified for two years, with a 12-month disqualification on the UIL charge. The Transport department will decide if this will be total disqualification of three years.

Zachary William Mitchell, 45, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence liquor at Brassall on Remembrance Day, November 11. Mitchell was disqualified for six months and fined $1000.

Stephen Gerard Brennan, 38, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Learner/Provisional licence at Springfield on November 23. Brennan lost his licence three months and fined $500.

Annette Julie Fribence, 53, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Coomera on September 11. He was sentenced to a probation order and disqualified from driving two years.