Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Ricky Gervais' savage reply to anti-vaxxers

by Ben Graham
12th Mar 2021 7:05 AM

 

Ricky Gervais uploaded a picture of himself getting the COVID vaccine and when the anti-vax crowd piped up, he was more than ready.

He has gone through the hundreds of replies to the post and hit back with some extremely sarcastic answers.

"Is it one of those controversial oxford vaccines which killed a very healthy person last week?" one person asked.

Gervais responded; "No I made it myself out of an old computer and some autism."

"But what if it gives you Autism?!?" one person asked.

Gervais responded with a Rain Man reference, saying; "I'll be off to the casino."

"Funny way to react to taking part in an experimental drug trial." one person said.

Gervais responded; "I try to react in a funny way to everything. It pays the bills."

Originally published as Ricky Gervais' savage reply to anti-vaxxers

More Stories

celebrity coronavirus covid-19 editors picks ricky gervais vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for urgent fix in flood prone streets

        Premium Content Calls for urgent fix in flood prone streets

        Environment A number of unprotected streets are leaving homes throughout Bundamba at risk of flooding

        Hail-battered homes a dream for potential buyers

        Premium Content Hail-battered homes a dream for potential buyers

        Property Many residents are opting to sell up as they await repairs to their badly damaged...

        COVID: Ipswich nurse first in city to receive virus vaccine

        Premium Content COVID: Ipswich nurse first in city to receive virus vaccine

        Health A clinical nurse has become the first person in Ipswich to receive the Astra Zeneca...

        Taskforce responds to sluggish insurance companies

        Premium Content Taskforce responds to sluggish insurance companies

        Council News Fed up with the slow response from insurance companies in assisting residents to...