Rickuss outlines why Willowbank should be in Scenic Rim

VIEW: Retiring MP Ian Rickuss believes Willowbank will be best served by staying in Scenic Rim, as determined by the ECQ draft boundaries.

RETIRING Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss insists the suburb of Willowbank will be better suited to being in the Scenic Rim electorate than Ipswich West.

Mr Rickuss was responding to a story by Willowbank Area Residents' Group (WAG) president George Hatchman who has written to the ECQ asking for the draft boundaries to be altered.

Willowbank was formerly in Lockyer but Mr Hatchman outlined why the suburb had more of an affinity with the urban based Ipswich West than Scenic Rim.

Mr Rickuss said he had immense respect for Mr Hatchman and for his motivation, but disagreed with his assessment. He questioned whether Ipswich-based MPs would put the effort into the fringe areas of their electorates.

"Their main population bases are firmly in the suburbs of Ipswich, North Ipswich, Booval, Silkstone, Raceview, Brassall, and unfortunately, constituents in outlying areas of these electorates will be disadvantaged by being the small fish in a big pond,” Mr Rickuss said.

"The proposed electorate of Scenic Rim mostly consists of small villages such as Harrisville, Peak Crossing, Mutdapilly, Boonah, Willowbank and Purga but as such every small village will be important to the Member for Scenic Rim as it is a conglomerate of these small villages that make up the electorate, not one large population base.”

Mr Rickuss said Willowbank would be "well represented” as it was conveniently located for an MP based either in Boonah or Beaudesert and on the way to the major centres of Ipswich or Brisbane.

"I was speaking to (Beaudesert MP) Jon Krause MP recently and he advised that he does not have any control over the boundaries but what he does have control over is representing people and working hard to ensure their points of view are heard at the highest level in State Parliament,” Mr Rickuss said.

"He's been doing that very well all the way from Warrill View across to Beaudesert and beyond since 2012 and is already getting stuck into it for Willowbank.”

"So, George (Hatchman), I have to respectively disagree with you about transferring your area into Ipswich West as it has long resided with diverse rural based electorates dating back from Deputy Premier Bill Gunn's time and I feel being included again in the rural based Scenic Rim will be far more beneficial than any other electorate in the area.”