31°
News

Rickuss outlines why Willowbank should be in Scenic Rim

Joel Gould
| 27th Mar 2017 12:10 PM
VIEW: Retiring MP Ian Rickuss believes Willowbank will be best served by staying in Scenic Rim, as determined by the ECQ draft boundaries.
VIEW: Retiring MP Ian Rickuss believes Willowbank will be best served by staying in Scenic Rim, as determined by the ECQ draft boundaries. Inga Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RETIRING Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss insists the suburb of Willowbank will be better suited to being in the Scenic Rim electorate than Ipswich West.

Mr Rickuss was responding to a story by Willowbank Area Residents' Group (WAG) president George Hatchman who has written to the ECQ asking for the draft boundaries to be altered.

Willowbank was formerly in Lockyer but Mr Hatchman outlined why the suburb had more of an affinity with the urban based Ipswich West than Scenic Rim.

Mr Rickuss said he had immense respect for Mr Hatchman and for his motivation, but disagreed with his assessment. He questioned whether Ipswich-based MPs would put the effort into the fringe areas of their electorates.　

"Their main population bases are firmly in the suburbs of Ipswich, North Ipswich, Booval, Silkstone, Raceview, Brassall, and unfortunately, constituents in outlying areas of these electorates will be disadvantaged by being the small fish in a big pond,” Mr Rickuss said.

"The proposed electorate of Scenic Rim mostly consists of small villages such as Harrisville, Peak Crossing, Mutdapilly, Boonah, Willowbank and Purga but as such every small village will be important to the Member for Scenic Rim as it is a conglomerate of these small villages that make up the electorate, not one large population base.”　

Mr Rickuss said Willowbank would be "well represented” as it was conveniently located for an MP based either in Boonah or Beaudesert and on the way to the major centres of Ipswich or Brisbane.

"I was speaking to (Beaudesert MP) Jon Krause MP recently and he advised that he does not have any control over the boundaries but what he does have control over is representing people and working hard to ensure their points of view are heard at the highest level in State Parliament,” Mr Rickuss said.

"He's been doing that very well all the way from Warrill View across to Beaudesert and beyond since 2012 and is already getting stuck into it for Willowbank.”

"So, George (Hatchman), I have to respectively disagree with you about transferring your area into Ipswich West as it has long resided with diverse rural based electorates dating back from Deputy Premier Bill Gunn's time and I feel being included again in the rural based Scenic Rim will be far more beneficial than any other electorate in the area.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ecq george hatchman ian rickuss jon krause willowbank

CYCLONE DEBBIE: CMC fans stranded, rain on way for Ipswich

CYCLONE DEBBIE: CMC fans stranded, rain on way for Ipswich

WHAT Ipswich can expect from the incoming tropical cyclone

'I'm 100% behind push for new school': Ipswich MP

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden

Pressure build on State Government to plan new Ipswich high school

Show our troops you care

FOR OUR TROOPS: Satellite Editor Ashleigh Howarth has bought items to make up care packages which will be sent to our troops serving overseas.

Send a care package to our soldiers currently serving overseas.

Police negotiate with armed man inside Lockyer home

Police are negotiating with a man inside a Lockyer Waters home.

Police were called to the Lockyer Waters home about 8.45am

Local Partners

Ipswich school volunteer recognised

Awards acknowledge valuable work of volunteers

GALLERY: CMC Rocks day two off to cracking start

Traveling performers the Crack Up Sisters mingled with the crows at the CMC Rocks Queensland.

There are already thousands of punters enjoying the music.

Enjoy a brush with talented artist at society's morning tea

ART CLASSES: The Ipswich Art Society is fast becoming a place to be if you like drawing, life drawing, watercolour and oil classes.

Three-hour event at the library

WHAT'S ON: Antique treasures among weekend entertainment

HISTORIC: Go through the history displays at the Blair State School 100th Anniversary Fete today.

Not a country music fan? Plenty happening in Ipswich this weekend

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Start a great night out by finding a live band with the Gig Guide

The latest on the city's live music scene

Justice League drops new trailer

AFTER a year of critically panned films, the stakes for DC are higher than ever, but are fans going to be happy with their newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

This stunt got an icy reception from fans.

The ice-melting stunt didn't go over well with fans

CMC Rocks draws 15,000, offers already out for 2018

HEADLINER: Little Big Town vocalist Kimberly Shlapman at CMC Rocks.

Festival organisers say Ipswich location the key to success

Married shock: why the good guys came last

Susan and Sean in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

It defies logic that Sean got dumped, but Anthony got the girl.

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

“Celebrity chefs shouldn’t dabble in medicine.”

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

ASTUTE INVESTORS TAKE NOTE

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,00

SITUATED SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING A MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE AND RAIL MAKES THIS A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY IF NEEDED. WITH A RENTAL APPRAISAL OF $260 PER...

Brand New Designer Home!!

15 Caladenia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 1 $369,900

Just completed and fully appointed with everything you would expect plus lots more. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern living as well as polished...

THE UNIT YOU SIMPLY MUST OWN!

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $215,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

REDUCED $20,000!

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $199,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

Lifestyle Change with “Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $549,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

Owners Motivated-Don&#39;t Delay Call Today!

17 DAVIES Street, Kalbar 4309

House 3 2 4 $329,000 NEG

Make no mistakes this property will be sold. Consisting of a two storey solid brick home and sitting proudly on a 966m2 block, this beauty is ready for you to move...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

&quot;THIS REPRESENTS THE BEST VALUE IN LOWOOD&quot;

17 Spoonbill Court, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This home is located in a modern estate and is close to the local schools, shops and transport. The property offered is a "cut above the rest"-- lovely neutral...

HIGHSET SENSATION! ELEVATED POSITION! TRANQUIL LIVING!

28 Glode Avenue, Churchill 4305

House 4 2 3 $339,000

This large home is made for family living and consists of spectacular views across Ipswich and offers beautiful breezes throughout the home. With four good size...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ipswich's inner-city suburbs led the way in 2016

HOT PROPERTY: Areas close to the Ipswich CBD continue to be popular with buyers.

Median sales price drops in popular Ipswich suburb.

Rising to the occasion

Queensland Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad, opens Springfield's newest development, Springfield Rise.

Deputy Premier officially launches Springfield's newest development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!