Tiahleigh Palmer’s body was found on the banks of the Pimpama River in 2015.
Crime

Rick Thorburn ‘to plead guilty to Tiahleigh’s murder’

19th Mar 2018 10:59 AM | Updated: 12:30 PM

RICK Thorburn has indicated he'll plead guilty to murdering Queensland schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer.

Thorburn is accused of killing 12-year-old foster daughter Tiahleigh at Chambers Flat in October, 2015 - allegedly to protect his teenage son from prosecution for sex with the underage schoolgirl.

During a review of the case today, the Supreme Court in Brisbane scheduled the matter for sentence on May 25.

Thorburn has not yet entered a formal plea on the charges of murder and interfering with a corpse. His lawyers indicated today he will plead guilty to murder.

Tiahleigh's body was found on the banks of the Pimpama River six days after she went missing while in the care of Thorburn and his family in October 2015.

Foster father Rick Thorburn will plead guilty to murdering Tiahleigh, his lawyer has said. Picture: Jack Tran
Thorburn's wife, Julene, was last year sentenced to 18 months in jail for perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice after she lied to authorities about Tiahleigh's death.

The pair's two sons, Trent and Josh, have also been sentenced to jail.

Trent Thorburn was last year sentenced to four years in jail on incest and perjury charges, and Josh received a 15-month sentence for perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

