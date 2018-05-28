Scenic Rim Regional Council elect new deputy mayor

Cr Rick Stanfield has been sworn in as the region's newest deputy mayor.

A COUNCILLOR who has represented the Scenic Rim region for 10 years has been sworn in as the region's new deputy mayor.

Councillor Rick Stanfield, who has represented Division 5 since 2008 and previously served four terms on the former Boonah Shire Council, was elected deputy mayor as part of council's commitment to annually review representational roles.

At its 2016 post-election meeting, the council resolved to review the deputy mayor's position annually, to enhance capacity among councillors, as well as providing an opportunity for them to share responsibilities as Committee Chairs.

Cr Stanfield replaces Cr Nadia O'Carroll (Division 2) who served as deputy mayor for the past year under these arrangements.

"It's always a privilege to be elected to such a position and I thank my fellow councillors for having the faith in me to fulfil the role," he said.

"I look forward to representing the residents of Scenic Rim and to dealing with the challenges ahead."

As part of the annual review of Councillors' roles, Cr Michael Enright (Division 4) was elected Corporate and Community Services Committee Chair and Cr Nigel Waistell (Division 1) was elected Planning and Development Committee Chair.

Cr Duncan McInnes will continue for another year as Finance Committee Chair.

Mayor Greg Christensen acknowledged the contribution of Cr O'Carroll as deputy mayor and the outgoing committee chairs.

"Cr O'Carroll has brought her unique perspective to the role and admirably represented the region on my behalf on a number of occasions," Cr Christensen said.

"I thank her for her diligence and support over the past 12 months, and Cr Waistell before her, and am confident of the same positive contribution from Cr Stanfield.

"I also wish to thank Cr Stanfield for his contribution as Planning and Development Committee Chair and Cr Virginia West for her leadership as Chair of the Corporate and Community Services Committee."