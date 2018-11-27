‘Sexist pig’: Di Natale suspended after fiery exchange

The leader of the Australian Greens, Senator Richard Di Natale leaves the Senate chamber after he was suspended from the Senate at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, November 27, 2018. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

GREENS leader Richard Di Natale has been suspended from parliament after a fiery exchange with Nationals Senator Barry O'Sullivan.

Mr Di Natale refused to withdraw calling Mr O'Sullivan a pig after he took a "sexist" jab at Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young because she didn't show up to an inquiry.

"She didn't turn up. There's a bit of Nick Xenophon in her, and I don't mean that to be a double reference, but there's a bit of Xenophon in her," Mr O'Sullivan said.

Australian Greens leader Richard Di Natale refused to withdraw his comments after calling Nationals Senator Barry O'Sullivan a pig.

A furious Mr Di Natale unleashed on the Queensland senator, slamming him as "a grub".

"We have endured on this side days of sexist filth coming from that man," a furious Senator Di Natale shouted in parliament.

"He is a pig and he should consider and reflect on the standards he is adopting in this chamber."

While Mr O'Sullivan withdrew his comment, Di Natale refused, and the chamber joined forces to suspend him for the rest of the day.

But Labor's Senate leader, Penny Wong, insisted that the Opposition's support to remove the Greens leader was not in support of Mr O'Sullivan's "reprehensible" joke.

Nationals Senator Barry O'Sullivan had said Green Senator Sarah Hanson-Young had 'a bit of Nick Xenophon in her'.

Ms Hanson-Young then weighed in the motion passed, taking aim at Mr O'Sullivan while speaking in support of her leader.

"I am thankful for Senator Di Natale standing up and calling them out. That is what real mean do. Real men don't insult and threaten women, they don't slut-shame them and they don't attack them and make them feel bullied in their workplace," Ms Hanson-Young said.

"I have sat in this chamber for weeks and weeks, months, and heard the disgusting slurs and attacks coming from a particular group in this place, and I for one am sick of it.

"You are not fit to be in this chamber, you're not fit to represent your constituents, you're not fit to call yourselves men."

She was not shy in calling out Mr O'Sullivan, along with Senator Fraser Anning, Cory Bernardi and David Leyonhjelm as members of the group.

"Expect to be named and shamed," she said.

Senator Hanson-Young young attacked Mr O'Sullivan and defended her leader.

Mr O'Sullivan recently courted controversy when publicly declared him a woman while defending his stance on abortion.

The Nationals Senator was responding to an argument between him and Greens Senator Larissa Waters over late-term abortions, where Ms Waters told him to: "get his hands and his rosaries off my ovaries and those of the 10,000 Queensland women who have an abortion each year."

Mr O'Sullivan told the chamber: "I am going to declare my gender today, as I can, to be a woman and then you'll no longer be able to attack me."