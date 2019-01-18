Rich-lister Maha adds millions to his fortune in one year

RICHLIST: Greater Springfield chairman Maha Sinnathamby is 39th on the rich list.

RICHLIST: Greater Springfield chairman Maha Sinnathamby is 39th on the rich list. Rob Williams

THE man who transformed empty land into a thriving metropolis has added $80 million to his fortune in one year.

Maha Sinnathamby has been ranked 39th on the Forbes' Aussie rich list, with a fortune estimated about $980 million.

The self-made millionaire has chaired Springfield Land Corporation's transformation of land south of Brisbane into the nation's largest masterplanned community.

Mr Sinnathamby's fortune has grown an estimated $80 million since November 2017.

The chairman bought the land that would become Springfield for $7.2 million in 1992.

He has since spent about $16 billion on the project.

The Malaysian-born engineer expects to invest $85 billion before it's done, with 100,000 people living there within 10 years.

Greater Springfield now boasts a town centre, a golf course, two train stations, a hospital, 10 schools and 40,000 residents.

In an exclusive interview with the QT last month, Mr Sinnathamby urged people to have big dreams and chase the success, not the money.

Riverlink Shopping Centre owner Bob Ell is ranked 30th on the Aussie rich list.

Mr Ell is the founder and chairman of Leda Holdings, the company which owns the city's shopping centre.

Leda is also progressing residential developments at North Ipswich.

According to Forbes, Mr Ell started in Sydney commercial and industrial property in the 1970s.

He has developed more than $3 billion worth of property.