Rhys, Willie make huge impacts for different reasons

Rhys Jacks made an instant difference returning to the Ipswich Jets against Wynnum Manly Seagulls in last Sunday’s Intrust Super Cup round eight match in Toowoomba. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Rhys Jacks made an instant difference returning to the Ipswich Jets against Wynnum Manly Seagulls in last Sunday’s Intrust Super Cup round eight match in Toowoomba. Picture: Kevin Farmer

JETS BUZZ

Michael Nunn

THE Souths Magpies are everyone's second favourite team. Hopefully on Saturday in Ipswich, they find themselves the victims of good guys not winning.

Souths have a good record in Ipswich. The Magpies have the advantage over the Jets with 12 wins to Ipswich's nine with one draw.

The Magpies haven't played the Jets in Ipswich since 2019 when the Magpies won 30-24.

Overall, the Jets lead the Magpies 27 to 18 with one draw.

The Jets haven't beaten the Magpies in Ipswich since 2016 when in a strange excursion to the football the Jets won 52-34.

Current returned Jet Rhys Jacks was in the Souths line-up and scored a try.

Halfback Jacks made his debut for the Jets in 2010 and played eight games for the Ipswich club. He played his ninth game on Sunday in Toowoomba.

Jacks straightened up the Jets in attack and his kicking game won the Jets ground they desperately needed.

"It's a long time between games isn't it?" Jacks said.

"Really great to be back at Ipswich. It's exactly how I remember - train really hard and switch on.

"It is always an attacking focused game Ipswich v Souths so I don't think Saturday will be any different.

"I don't think we did a lot wrong against Wynnum. I was talking to Luke Bateman after the game and he said he was gassed.

"We just need to cut out simple errors and then we can win some games."

The Magpies form has been patchy this season with four wins from eight games.

While the Magpies have scored 268 points, the Jets have scored 170.

In defence, the Magpies have allowed 201 points to the Jets' 298.

The Magpies are coming off a win over the Hunters and had last week off while the Jets battled it out with the Seagulls in Toowoomba.

LOT TO LIKE: Jets making positive ground despite another defeat

Jets playmaker Josh Cleeland goes to ground against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls in Toowoomba last weekend. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The Jets other half Josh Cleeland knows Ipswich can score points.

"Twenty four points should be enough to win games. We know we can score. We just need to win the ruck," Cleeland said.

"We need to slow them up and communicate in defence.

"Souths is a good place to start. We have two away games in a row after this so a win now would give us momentum for the next month."

Sione Foueti made a great contribution in his first game in the Intrust Super Cup. Foueti played 35 minutes off the bench and had nine hit-ups and seven tackles.

"The speed of the game was what struck me," Foueti said.

"Really fast and I think next week I will be better for the run. Just got to make sure I am following the play and going in pairs when someone has the ball.

"Tyson Lofipo was excellent for me. He had advice and just said to be calm and do your job.

"I can't wait for next game against Souths."

Players to watch

RORY Ferguson is the Magpies captain and forward leader. The Magpie is about to crack the kilometre mark for metres gained this season. He sits on 968 metres.

Ferguson has missed one tackle since round three.

Ferguson has a great ability to break tackles. His 23 tackle breaks places him in the top 20 of the Intrust Super Cup.

"We probably aren't dissimilar to the Jets we are just searching for consistency in our game,'' Ferguson said.

"We know what works for us and what we want to do but we go away from it.

"It's all about having a plan and sticking to it.

"I think you're going better than the table indicates. I watched you against Wynnum and you pushed them all the way."

For the Jets, Ono So'oialo was outstanding last week with 203 metres and a great run to set up Ipswich's first try of the game to give them a 6-0 lead.

So'oialo won the Jets players' player for his effort and performance.

So'oialo took ground off the Seagulls with his speed and got between defenders to create problems for Wynnum.

"I felt like it was a combination of playing fullback and the Indigenous Round that made me want to play well," So'oialo said.

"I think if we can fix a few little things in defence we are not far away from a win.

"Twenty-four points should win you games but we let them score quickly so that's something that needs attention this week.

"Souths can score tries too so our defence needs to be switched on."

FOGS on duty

HOW do you get your class ready for Origin next week?

Sometimes the idea comes to you and all you need is the help of Former Origin great # 66 Willie Carne.

The first Origin in Townsville on June 9 is on the horizon and if you have a mad football class why not get some help in the form of former Queensland winger superstar Willie Carne and whip them into a pre-Origin frenzy.

Playground duty with FOGS is something I think could catch on.

Seinfeld does comedians in cars getting coffee. The students loved it and Willie did a great job.

Queensland and Australian football great Willie Carne was a welcome visitor at school, firing up State of Origin spirit.

Carne played 12 Origin games for Queensland between 1990 and 1996.

"Origin was so special to me," Carne said.

Carne played six first grade games for the Broncos before the third game of the 1990 Origin series and a phone call.

"I was picked for the third game at Lang Park with Arthur coaching, Wally captain and Mal inside me in the centres,'' the former Bronco said.

"Unbelievable. I had played six games for the Broncos in first grade and five in Reserve Grade before that call-up."

Exactly 52 days after his Broncos' debut, Carne became FOG 66.

The second fewest games before being picked for Queensland behind Ben Ikin's four games in 1995.

"I was happy to come in and talk to year four about Origin and my career," Carne sid.

"I made the point that I certainly wasn't the best athlete at school but I stuck with football.

"I brought my Origin jumper and spoke to the students about Origin and how important it is.

"They had some great questions, mostly about how old I am and when did I play and do I know Cam Munster."

I told my class that Carne was the Kalyn Ponga of the 1990s. When I was in year four, he was a superstar. You'd go to ANZ Stadium or Lang Park to see him tear down the sideline.

His message of loving Origin and working hard despite not being the best player hit the mark with my class.

They loved wearing his Origin jumper.

Carne's work wasn't over with an inspiring talk.

He had to contend with duty with a FOG news sweeping school and suddenly the oval was more densely populated than a normal Tuesday.

"I got to do duty and kicked the ball with the students on the oval,'' he said.

"Duty isn't too bad. It's nice kicking the ball in the sun. Not sure what teachers are worried about to be honest," Carne laughed.

On June 9, there will be 25 year four students ready for Origin because of Willie Carne and his oval duty.

Cooper's stat

SOUTHS v Ipswich has proven an attacking joy. The average score over the past five games has been Jets 29 v Souths 27.

Ipswich have scored 145 points and Souths 135.