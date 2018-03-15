Rheinmetall's win already creating 'ripple effect' for jobs

EMPLOYMENT: Rheinmetall Defence managing director Gary Stewart and State Development Minister Cameron Dick get a close look at the Boxer CRV while Hilton workers give the announcement the thumbs up at Wacol.

A WACOL manufacturing company will invest in new fabrication equipment and employ more staff as it supplies components to Rheinmetall's combat reconnaissance vehicles.

One day after Queensland was announced as the successful Land 400 contract winner, Hilton Manufacturing boss Todd Hartley confirmed his shop at Wacol would benefit from the deal.

"Our plan here is to have all Land 400 parts manufactured on-site," he said.

"We're looking at new equipment purchases for it, we'll be looking at our engineering capabilities.

"We've isolated this 1000 square metres to be a fabrication shop just for Rheinmetall."

Hilton Manufacturing hosted a celebratory barbecue yesterday where State Development and Manufacturing Minister Cameron Dick again promoted the boon for Queensland.

Mr Hartley, Hilton's managing director, said the company would "be certainly employing more staff".

The workforce of 30 is likely to expand to 45 and more sophisticated manufacturing department will be created.

"Every job that Rheinmetall creates in-house, it's a rippling effect of five other jobs in the industry," he said.

"I don't think people understand that there's more to it than just the 350 or 400 jobs at Rheinmetall.

"If they're going to employ 500 people on their site up there then there's another 2500 people getting employed through tier one and tier two."

Hilton workers Max Iasona from Springfield and Ian Mounsey from Inala. Rob Williams

Mr Hartley credits Hilton's success in the Land 400 project to its prior involvement with Penske and Rheinmetall in defence's Land 121 field-vehicle program.

"We're making about 24 to 30 parts for that project," he said.

"From there it just snowballed and we had the opportunity to provide a lot of the sheet metal parts for the Land 400.

"Those parts are the non-ballistic parts which are mainly internal."

The delivery of the vehicles will depend on defence's requirements.