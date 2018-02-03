$5b defence deal just the beginning

Queensland would be transformed into a military export hub.

Queensland would be transformed into a military export hub.

QUEENSLAND will share in $60 billion of international defence investment, creating secure Australian jobs for the next 30 years, if a German company wins a lucrative Federal Government contract.

Queensland is on the cusp of an economic revolution with higher-paid, long-term, specialised jobs almost immune from automation, economic modelling reveals.

Deloitte Access Economics analysis, seen by The Courier-Mail, reveals Rheinmetall's bid to build state-of-the-art combat vehicles under the $5 billion Land 400 is dwarfed by its plan to transform Queensland into an export hub.

The Courier-Mail has launched the Build Them Here campaign with 26 federal Coalition parliamentarians, to ensure Queensland, not Victoria, wins phase 2 of Land 400.

If Rheinmetall wins the bid, it will build 225 combat reconnaissance vehicles in Queensland.

Queensland will be the major beneficiary if a German company wins a defence contract.

Rheinmetall will build a Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence in Ipswich.

There it plans to build and service military vehicles for defence forces around the world, meaning the whole country will benefit from its investment, which would come from five regions across the globe.

Queensland's proximity to southeast Asia and the US-Australia Alliance makes it easier for European companies to provide machines to the Americans.

Rheinmetall's ambitious program includes 11 major global military vehicle projects over the next 20 years.

More than 100 companies around Australia will be contracted.

The modelling reveals the national benefit is at least $13.5 billion over the next 17 years in military vehicles, turrets, sophisticated electronics and high-protection armoured steel sent across Australasia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

Deloitte projects it will create 32,000 "people years" of employment, almost 2000 a year, with most in Queensland.

Because the vehicles being built are hi-tech, they are more complex to build and are not put together by robots, which in part fuelled the demise of Australia's car manufacturing industry. Because of this, Rheinmetall believes the jobs will be long-term.

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien, who is spearheading Team Queensland's push, said Rheinmetall's plan was "far more than jobs, it's about lifelong careers".

"We're not talking about Rheinmetall building low cost economies-of-scale production lines,

but a niche high-value centre of excellence.

"If you do the maths, you see that average revenue per employee is the range of some big

tech companies like Amazon and LinkedIn, and so we're clearly talking high-value jobs," he said.