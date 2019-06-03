Rheanna to warm up punters with classic hits at Ipswich Cup

LOCAL TALENT: Rheanna Leschke will be performing at the Ipswich Cup.

LOCAL TALENT: Rheanna Leschke will be performing at the Ipswich Cup. Contributed

SINGER Rheanna Leschke hopes when she takes to the stage at the Ipswich Cup on June 15 the crowd will join in and sing along with her.

"I love being on the same page as everyone else who is enjoying that song," she said.

"I play anything from the 50s to now, all pretty mainstream songs which people will know.

"One of my favourite songs to sing is Country Roads, which is a John Denver song. I love hearing everyone try and reach those high notes in the middle of the chorus."

Leschke, who performs at venues right across Ipswich, said it was a thrill to be performing at one of the city's biggest events.

"This is my first time performing at the Ipswich Cup, which is pretty cool," she said.

"I'm really excited about the day. I've heard really cool stories about the Ipswich Cup, but as it usually falls on my birthday, I've never been able to make it. So this year I get to go along and play.

"I will be playing solo and I will have an acoustic guitar and a sound box.

"I have one set in the morning on the main stage and straight after that I carry myself over to another tent and play there into the early afternoon.

"I love watching people get into the spirit of horse racing, so it's going to be a good day."

Established in 1866, the Ipswich Cup attracts more than 20,000 racegoers who converge on the Ipswich Turf Club to enjoy the day's entertainment.

Whether it's the horses you follow, the fashions on the field, DJ festival, live performances or just catching up with old friends, the Ipswich Cup is an event not to be missed.

Tickets are still available for the racing event of the season. Log onto www.ipswichturfclub.com.au for more information.