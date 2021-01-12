Menu
HOUSE FIRE: A senior firefighter said the RFS is concerned about the high number of structures fires occurring since Christmas 2020. On January 7, 2021, the RFS and Fire & Rescue extinguish a fire which destroyed a weatherboard house in Pimlico.
News

RFS ‘very concerned about spate of structure fires’

Alison Paterson
11th Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 12th Jan 2021 11:23 AM
A series of structure fires on the Northern Rivers has a senior firefighters concerned and warning residents to have a "heightened level of vigilance".

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Superintendent Michael Brett said while they were having a welcome break from high bushfire danger, there had been s spate of building fires.

"This is very concerning," he said.

Supt Brett said the fires included a fire at Dorroughby Rd, Corndale, a garage fire in East Lismore and a property at Pimlico.

He said while the RFS cannot comment on some fires because they were being investigated by NSW Police, he wanted residents and visitors to be "extra cautious".

"With such a quiet bushfire season due to the weather, we are concerned there are so many structure fires and the majority of these have been happening at night," he said.

"So have a plan for what to do if you home does catch fire and if you have family or friends staying, make sure they know what to do as well.

"And you must have working smoke alarms."

Supt Brett said the RFS was also advising everyone to take extra care during this wetter summer when using appliances inside.

"We want everyone to have a heightened level of vigilance around using electrical appliances in houses," he said.

"For example when you clean your lint filter in your tumble drier, also check the back of the drier and clean out any lint build up there too.

Supt Brett said if anyone had information on any fires they should call Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000.

READ MORE: Pimlico house destroyed

READ MORE: Corndale house fire

Lismore Northern Star

