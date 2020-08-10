REWARD: Have you seen $25,00 worth of stolen items?
A COUPLE left devastated after their business was broken into, with an estimated $25,000 worth of tools and parts stolen, are appealing for help to get valuable items back.
Western Automotive Services was ransacked two weeks ago with owners Peter Vinson and Ellena Corbally spending $6000 to replace items they needed to immediately carry on and so they didn’t have to cancel any jobs.
One man, a 19 year old from Eastern Heights, has been charged in relation to the incident and some items, to the tune of $3000, have been returned.
It is a cruel blow after three years of hard work and the engaged couple are struggling in the wake of the incident.
“(The items returned so far are) not enough,” Ms Corbally said.
“It was a quick $6000 we had to spend (to continue operating).”
About $1200 has been raised so far through a GoFundMe campaign with Ms Corbally thanking family, friends, strangers and other mechanics for their support during an incredibly difficult time.
They are offering a reward for anyone who is able to return any of their stolen items with no questions asked.
The stolen items are a big financial blow but some items have sentimental value to the couple.
Ms Corbally said her fiancé, who had worked tirelessly to build the business up from one mobile van to his own workshop in Churchill, was struggling.
“Peter’s dad passed away,” she said.
“He found one of his Dad’s tools and he just cried and cried.
“That Monday (after the incident over the weekend) he just stood there in the workshop.
“He just couldn’t do anything.”
I tems stolen from Western Automotive Services
Airconditioning crimping tool
Ryobi grinder (corded)
Milwaukee ½ Impact Ratchet (battery powered)
Milwaukee 13mil combo hammer drill
Milwaukee high impact torque wrench 3/8 drive with black adaptor
Multi-purpose Engineers off-set vice
1 x Narva torch
2 x Ryobi battery chargers
2 x Ryobi batteries
Ryobi 1+ drill (corded)
Boss welder mig and tig
Argon E or D size cylinder
Blue Kincrome evolve top box + airconditioning fittings
Acer laptop and charger
Repco TK tester
Blue case with injector cutting tools (diesel)
Dial gauge in a blue box
Toledo alternator bit set
Toledo Audi/VW timing master kit
Toledo master timing kit (Renaut)
Toledo VE Commodore timing kit
Toledo Mitsubishi timing kit
Ryobi bench grinder
Bench vice
Allen key sets x 4
Torque bits sets x 2
Circlip pliers x 2
Repco Zero (0) tag screwdriver set
Sidchrome allen key set in a red box
Black Dead blow hammer
Repco ¼ inch socket set
3/8 drive sockets assorted
Ratchets and extensions
Silver HP Laptop
Testing light equipment
SP spring clamp tool
Monroe shock absorbers – new in box
Air body saw with blades
Transmission adaptor kit
Spark tester
Noid lights (red box)
Gates timing belt kit for a Honda MDX
Vice grips (assortment)
Multi grips
Red workshop jack
2 x yellow safety stands (3 or 4 tonne)
NRMA window wedges
Assortment of Repco sockets
If you have any information, call Peter on 0430640137 or Ellena on 0422619384.
