REWARD: Have you seen $25,00 worth of stolen items?

A COUPLE left devastated after their business was broken into, with an estimated $25,000 worth of tools and parts stolen, are appealing for help to get valuable items back.

Western Automotive Services was ransacked two weeks ago with owners Peter Vinson and Ellena Corbally spending $6000 to replace items they needed to immediately carry on and so they didn’t have to cancel any jobs.

One man, a 19 year old from Eastern Heights, has been charged in relation to the incident and some items, to the tune of $3000, have been returned.

It is a cruel blow after three years of hard work and the engaged couple are struggling in the wake of the incident.

“(The items returned so far are) not enough,” Ms Corbally said.

“It was a quick $6000 we had to spend (to continue operating).”

About $1200 has been raised so far through a GoFundMe campaign with Ms Corbally thanking family, friends, strangers and other mechanics for their support during an incredibly difficult time.

They are offering a reward for anyone who is able to return any of their stolen items with no questions asked.

The stolen items are a big financial blow but some items have sentimental value to the couple.

Ms Corbally said her fiancé, who had worked tirelessly to build the business up from one mobile van to his own workshop in Churchill, was struggling.

“Peter’s dad passed away,” she said.

“He found one of his Dad’s tools and he just cried and cried.

“That Monday (after the incident over the weekend) he just stood there in the workshop.

“He just couldn’t do anything.”

I tems stolen from Western Automotive Services

Airconditioning crimping tool

Ryobi grinder (corded)

Milwaukee ½ Impact Ratchet (battery powered)

Milwaukee 13mil combo hammer drill

Milwaukee high impact torque wrench 3/8 drive with black adaptor

Multi-purpose Engineers off-set vice

1 x Narva torch

2 x Ryobi battery chargers

2 x Ryobi batteries

Ryobi 1+ drill (corded)

Boss welder mig and tig

Argon E or D size cylinder

Blue Kincrome evolve top box + airconditioning fittings

Acer laptop and charger

Repco TK tester

Blue case with injector cutting tools (diesel)

Dial gauge in a blue box

Toledo alternator bit set

Toledo Audi/VW timing master kit

Toledo master timing kit (Renaut)

Toledo VE Commodore timing kit

Toledo Mitsubishi timing kit

Ryobi bench grinder

Bench vice

Allen key sets x 4

Torque bits sets x 2

Circlip pliers x 2

Repco Zero (0) tag screwdriver set

Sidchrome allen key set in a red box

Black Dead blow hammer

Repco ¼ inch socket set

3/8 drive sockets assorted

Ratchets and extensions

Silver HP Laptop

Testing light equipment

SP spring clamp tool

Monroe shock absorbers – new in box

Air body saw with blades

Transmission adaptor kit

Spark tester

Noid lights (red box)

Gates timing belt kit for a Honda MDX

Vice grips (assortment)

Multi grips

Red workshop jack

2 x yellow safety stands (3 or 4 tonne)

NRMA window wedges

Assortment of Repco sockets

If you have any information, call Peter on 0430640137 or Ellena on 0422619384.

