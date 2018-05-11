Revitalised tournament set to be a hit

St Edmund's College student Ben Snell and coach Cameron Nichol are joining forces to compete in the revitalised Ipswich championships starting this weekend.

AS a new tennis combination, coach Cameron Nichol and student Ben Snell are excited about what awaits them this weekend.

Whatever is in store, they are delighted to be among the 300 entries for this year's revitalised Wallace Bishop Ipswich Open Age championships.

With Nichol coaching at the George Alder Tennis Centre and Snell regularly hitting on the clay courts, both players are eagerly awaiting their Special Singles matches and uniting for the Special Doubles competition.

However, nearly 12 months ago, the long-running Ipswich Open was in jeopardy when organisers declared they could no longer run it due to rising costs.

A rescue deal changed that after major sponsorship from Wallace Bishop and assistance from Ipswich City Council, Top Tennis Academy, the Australian Schools Tennis Coaches of Australia and Tennis Queens-land.

"It's so good it's back and this year our entries have reached over 300,'' Nichol said.

"It's absolutely massive.''

The junior competition, for 12 and under and 18 and under divisions, is being contested tomorrow and Sunday at the Leichhardt venue.

The open age Australian Money Tournament (AMT) competition starts tomorrow with finals scheduled for Thursday.

The four-day open competition is also part of Tennis Queensland's King and Queen of Clay series with $25,000 in prizemoney on offer.

Being a coach at Top Tennis Academy, Nichol is delighted to help players like year 12 St Edmund's College student Snell gain more competitive experience.

"We've played heaps of social tennis, doubles together but no tournament together so this will be the first one,'' Nichol said.

"I started with these guys (Top Tennis Academy), came here to hit regularly and starting hitting with Benny.''

As is so important at grassroots level, the coach offered to help the student.

"Hopefully this is the year we take out the doubles,'' Nichol said.

Snell is preparing for his third Ipswich Open.

Nichol, also a right-handed player, has enjoyed the regional tournament twice.

They welcome playing on their favourite surface clay, confident this week's showers will be beneficial to the Ipswich courts. "We've had a bit of rain the last few days so it's actually made the courts nice to play on,'' Nichol said.

"They are so soft and so slow, it's beautiful.

"It (playing on clay) is more challenging just because there's no quick points on clay.

"I like to run around a bit and I'm not the biggest hitter in the world so we - the underdogs, the scrappers - have more chance on the clay.''

And what advice does the home court coach give his new teammate?

"Just relax and enjoy yourself,'' Nichol said.

"The results don't matter as much as you enjoy yourself.''