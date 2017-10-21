REVIEW: Thor Ragnarok is a total blast

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel. Marvel

WHEN Chris Hemsworth first appeared as Thor, he probably had no idea just how big a ride he was in for as the muscled God of Thunder.

While the first movie was a ton of fun in 2011, the sequel The Dark World in 2013 while successful, was a bit of a drag. Now, in 2017 has the four years away from the character given Thor a new lease on life?

Filmed in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast, the latest instalment of the Marvel franchise finds our muscled former Home and Away star Chris Hemsworth returning to the role that made him a superstar.

Far away from Earth and his home world of Asgard, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld. Held captive by the powerful Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) who offers his fans fights to the death, Thor must survive a battle against the current champion (The Hulk) while somehow finding a way to escape and get back home

If he fails, then it will mean the end of Asgardian civilisation at the hands of an all-powerful new threat - the ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett) who plans to start with Asgard, then dominate the universe once again.

After losing his hammer, and getting his butt whooped, Thor realises that he will need help to take down Hela and sets about recruiting a team willing to band together to do what has to be done.

In short that's the plot, and while it seems a bit light summarising it here, it really doesn't matter because this movie flows so well, with no chance to catch your breath.

Returning to the franchise are Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Odin (Anthony Hopkins), Heimdall (Idris Elba), Mark Ruffalo (Dr Banner/Hulk) and a couple of great new characters played by the cockney sounding Karl Urban (Star Trek/Dredd) as Skurge and Tessa Thompson (from TV's Westworld) as Valkyrie.

Mixing old characters with the new gives this latest sequel an air of familiarity but with added fun, especially when you throw in the likes of Jeff Goldblum, who is having a total blast, and a host of cameos you won't see coming.

Queenslanders will have fun spotting locations used in the movie, and for once it won't matter if you haven't seen the past five Marvel movies; you can enjoy this on its own.

The choice of Kiwi director Taika Waititi, best known for the hilarious movies Hunt for the Wilderpeople and the cult vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows, raised a few eyebrows at the time and you could be forgiven for asking what a New Zealand comedy director knows about action blockbusters.

The answer is given within the first two minutes. Waititi has brought not only fun, but genuine comedy to the Thor series, and he has delivered a movie packed with spectacular set pieces, cameos, special effects, tons of action, characters you'll instantly warm to and many laugh-out-loud moments.

It is clear that everyone in this movie is having the time of their lives, and in terms of big screen fun, Thor Ragnarok delivers from start to finish.

This is the best Thor movie by a mile, and one that you'll look back on as the highlight of 2017's collection of blockbusters.

Thor: Ragnarok puts the fun back into the Marvel series, and raises the bar for future superhero movies. It opens in cinemas on Thursday, October 26.