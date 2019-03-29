Review provides fresh hope for beaten Knights

FROM a disappointing result to finding some positives. Post-game analysis is a wonderful tool in helping a team learn and move forward.

That's the case for the Ipswich Knights as they prepare for their latest Queensland Premier League away match against Souths on Saturday night.

After losing 4-1 to Capalaba last weekend, Knights head coach Andy Ogden and his team were initially concerned at conceding four goals.

However, after reviewing the goals through the week, Ogden had a productive session with his squad.

"The mood on Tuesday was good, quite an enjoyable session,'' Ogden said.

"We sat down and talked about where we thought we let ourselves down.

"When I sat down and analysed the goals, the two that hurt us - the second and third - were really, really good goals.

"I really struggled to work out where we could have done too much more to stop them.''

Ogden said that took the sting out of the previous loss.

"In a way, that's a little bit relieving because if we had conceded four goals and they were all defensively poor, then you start to panic,'' he said.

"But the last one was really the only clear mistake.

"Those really fine moments define where the result goes.''

Preparing to battle the team below them on the QPL ladder, Ogden said scoring a late goal against Capalaba showed the Knights' new commitment this season.

"What I did say to the boys was at 4-0, with the momentum all on their side, we actually really changed the game around and we were the ones pushing for a goal and we eventually got it and had one disallowed,'' the Knights mentor said.

"That was positive because in the past, probably Knights teams have conceded that many and then all of a sudden it blows out to six, seven, eight (goals).

"At least we stopped the goals going in and we still played with some aggression and some purpose.''

The Knights are chasing their second win of the season in Saturday night's 6pm game, to go with a draw and two losses.

"We need to get a good performance in or a gritty performance in, I don't mind either way,'' Ogden said.

"But we've got to show we're a decent QPL team.''

Ogden was hopeful valuable midfielder Lincoln Rule would be right to play after nursing a tight hamstring the past fortnight.

"He's been going to the physio. He's completed basically everything the physio said he wanted him to do with us,'' Ogden said.

"So we're very confident he should be okay.''

However, midfield teammate Eyale Teshager remains on the sideline after being unable to recover from his hamstring tightness.

The Knights under-18 and under-20 sides remain unbeaten, giving Ipswich's QPL club plenty to build on in coming weeks.