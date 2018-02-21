'Reversing into bollards': Council fleet damage up

In December there were 43 reports of damage to the council's fleet, up from 32 in November and 29 in October.

David Nielsen

SEVERAL incidents of workers "reversing into bollards" were responsible for a jump in the amount of damage to the Ipswich City Council's fleet last month.

According to the Works, Parks and Recreation quarterly activity report, the council operates a fleet of 466 vehicles, trucks, tractors, vehicles and specialised equipment.

During this week's Works Parks and Sport Committee meeting Councillor Charlie Pisasale questioned the slight increase in the level of damage to assets.

A council officer told the meeting it was "minor damage" caused by employees "reversing into bollards".

A council spokesman said a review of the data found incidents were "mostly very minor scratches and dents, windscreen damage or driver not at fault".

"Considering the total number of fleet assets the number for December is not out of the ordinary," he said.

"The total is made up of five very minor, 19 minor, nine medium, one major, six driver not at fault and four windscreen or glass."

The statistics also include small plant, such as whipper snippers.

The data was compiled by the council as part of an on-going review of workplace, health and safety.

The report also found Works Parks and Recreation manages $2.935 billion worth of assets, up from $2.877 billion in September 2017.