REVENUE: Parking meters net council $300k in three months
PARKING meters generated almost $300,000 in revenue for the Ipswich City Council in three months last year.
Figures released in the council's Works Parks and Sport Committee report showed $299,047 was generated by meters across the city between October and December, 2017.
Shrapnel remained the biggest contributor, with $181,992.40 worth of coins being fed into the machines.
It compared to $117,054.60 coming from drivers' credit cards. In the past 12 months, the average monthly income from parking meters was $98,788.
The average transaction value for was $2.14.
People used coins to pay, on average $1.84, while credit cards were used for $2.91 transactions.
Parking meters generate the largest revenue between 8am and 9am each weekday.
There is not much chance of drivers claiming they were broken either, with the council's machines working a staggering 99.9% of the time.