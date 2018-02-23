Menu
REVENUE: Parking meters net council $300k in three months

Hayden Johnson
by
23rd Feb 2018 10:42 AM

PARKING meters generated almost $300,000 in revenue for the Ipswich City Council in three months last year.   

Figures released in the council's Works Parks and Sport Committee report showed $299,047 was generated by meters across the city between October and December, 2017.  

Shrapnel remained the biggest contributor, with $181,992.40 worth of coins being fed into the machines.  

It compared to $117,054.60 coming from drivers' credit cards.   In the past 12 months, the average monthly income from parking meters was $98,788.  

The average transaction value for was $2.14.   

People used coins to pay, on average $1.84, while credit cards were used for $2.91 transactions.  

Parking meters generate the largest revenue between 8am and 9am each weekday.  

There is not much chance of drivers claiming they were broken either, with the council's machines working a staggering 99.9% of the time.   

