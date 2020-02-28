Revenge spices up miracle attempt

TEAM PLAYER: Centrals Michael Abbottpicked up a hat-trick but it was not enough to their ninth straight Baxter Bash grand final. Picture: Cordell Richardson

TEAM PLAYER: Centrals Michael Abbottpicked up a hat-trick but it was not enough to their ninth straight Baxter Bash grand final. Picture: Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: The stage is set for an epic last-round showdown that will determine the make-up of the IWMCA first grade finalists.

At the end one will emerge triumphant and the other’s campaign will be done as third position goes on the line at Redbank Plains over the next two season-defining Saturdays.

Intent on taking vengeance for their Baxter Cup downfall, the Central Districts Kookaburras (40.24) are perched in third spot. They can see second and are poised to swoop.

Meanwhile, there is an auspicious feeling among the other camp after reaching the T20 decider.

It has been a challenging season at times for the South East Redbacks (27.80) but it promises to be a weekend of monumental and unexpected opportunity.

At one point it looked like the Redbacks would merely be making up the numbers but suddenly there luck appears to have turned.

Their chance for short-form silverware comes on Sunday against Laidley but first they will launch a bid to manufacture a final-round miracle.

It will take nothing less than an outright thrashing but president Dan Chandler remains optimistic.

“It’s a very big game,” he said.

“It’s a big ask, especially against Centrals.

“We’ll try to do the our best and see what happens.”

South East will rely heavily on skipper Caleb Risson and batsman Kyle Ladley to produce their best. Sri Lankans Indika Priyadahrshana and Poorna Charuka will also be keys. The defending premiers will look to match their counterparts for enthusiasm and limit their opportunities as they strive to build confidence and momentum.

Centrals skipper Matt Guest said the Redbacks had one up on his men after Monday’s loss and they would be seeking redemption.

He said his teammates were well aware they could be eliminated but were equally as keen to press for second in the event Northsiders (45.58) were annihilated by the Blue Dogs (86.91) at Bichel Oval.

“Technically they could jump us,” he said.

“We don’t want that to happen. We’re also a chance of moving into second, so we want to win. We’ve lost a couple in a row now and the boys are working hard to turn it around.”

At some point Guest is sure to call on in-form bowler Ipswich Grammar School teacher Michael Abbott.

The right-arm medium pacer has the hot hand after taking a rare hat-trick at the death on Monday.

At the end of the 17th over he picked up Ethan Acutt and Chandler caught in the deep.

He was at it again first bowl of the 19th, sending the cherry crashing into the stumps to complete the feat which eludes the majority of cricketers.

Abbott said it was his first ever hat-trick and probably his last.

He said personal milestones and accolades were secondary to the enjoyment derived from playing with the team but it was always nice to be rewarded for effort.

“It is just one of those things you get with cricket if you are lucky enough,” he said.

“I enjoy playing with the team. The five fors and hat-tricks come along. It was nice but I’m not over-the-moon or anything. I’ve had a bit of success in the T20s but it has been through a collective team effort. It takes a group of bowlers all applying pressure and working together to take wickets.”

Abbott said while the T20 was important the two-day format was why most combatants played and he was determined to help Centrals progress.

“It is a really important game against an improving Redbacks’ side,” he said.

“We won’t be taking them lightly.”