Revenge porn lands CQ man in jail

A man who shared intimate images of an ex-partner will spend the next month behind bars. Picture: Channel 4

A man who shared intimate images of an ex-partner will spend the next month behind bars. Picture: Channel 4

A GLADSTONE man will spend the next month behind bars after he distributed intimate images of an ex-partner to another person.

The man aged 24, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been in a long-term relationship which ended more than two years ago, where he had been sent or taken multiple images of the victim of a sexual nature.

On an unknown date the man sent six images to another man on Snapchat who was a co-worker of the victim.

The witness told the victim what happened and the victim asked the witness to forward the images which she recognised from when she had been dating the man.

The victim provided a statement to police in September last year and said the offence had caused her distress.

The man was picked up on May 14 this year but declined to be interviewed.

The prosecution described the offence as "serious" and noted the man was on a suspended sentence from a higher court at the time.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the father of two, "simply can't explain his behaviour".

"There wasn't any recent animosity," Ms Ditchfield said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said this made the offence worse.

Ms Ditchfield said the images were now completely gone and the man had no access to them.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to distributing intimate images.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment with a parole release on November 22.

Read more court:

Homemade vodka brings drink-driving mum unstuck

Gladstone man spear-tackled his partner

Gladstone man's 'out of character' offence