Revenge plan that went too far

(Left to right): Alexander Rogers, 29, Jayda Cook, 18, and Jacob Keenan, 30.

WHEN a bunch of people tumbled from a red Toyota Prado outside a Silkstone house armed with a baseball bat and poles it was meant to be a mission to frighten a man living there.

The man had been caught up in a confrontation with the mother of one of the men at the Riverlink shopping centre just hours before.

But when Alexander Rogers, Jacob Keenan, Zachary Dobe and others got out of the vehicle the resident was injured.

Jayda Cook, then 17, was also outside the house at the time of offending at 5.15pm on February 8, last year.

When Rogers, 29, Keenan, 30, and Cook, now 18, went before Ipswich magistrate David Shepherd to be sentenced on their roles, he said the offences were serious and couldn't be categorised as "a home invasion".

Mr Shepherd said its "genesis" was a prior argument and assault involving Rogers' mother.

"The plan was hatched to go around as revenge. Not intended to be anything other than a frightening exercise," he said.

In evidence put by prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voight, police received triple-0 calls and reports of armed people.

The victim said he saw people with baseball bats and metal poles in his yard. He repelled the first offender and closed his door but its glass panels were smashed.

The man grabbed a replica pistol and pointed it at the intruders which scared them off.

Police also received a triple-0 phone call from a woman saying her husband Jacob Keenan entered the house and a man came at them with a handgun.

Officers at the scene found a damaged door and smashed glass on the floor.

The man had a cut to his forearm which was bleeding, and a swollen wrist.

Police that night stopped the Prado which was driven by Zachary Dobe.

A female in the Prado said she had been there with Dobe when a fight took place. A baseball bat was found inside the vehicle.

Rogers was also present at Riverlink that same day when an altercation took place.

"It was not manful. Not brave, but stupidity at its highest," Mr Shepherd said.

Alexander James Rogers, 29, a meat worker of Booval, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm/armed in company; entering a dwelling with intent in company; stealing a bicycle, and fraud.

He was sentenced to four months jail, immediately suspended for 12 months, and fined $500.

Jacob Keenan, 30, from Leichhardt, now at Gladstone, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm/armed in company; entering a dwelling with intent; and possession of drugs and utensils.

He was sentenced to nine months jail on immediate parole, and fined $400.

Jayda Cook, 18, from Riverview pleaded guilty to threaten violence or other act. She was ordered to complete 12-month probation, a conviction not recorded.

Dobe, 26, was previously sentenced for his role in the offences.