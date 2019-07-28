Revenge best served cold

ORCHESTRATOR: Brothers fullback and captain Wes Conlon was instrumental in his team's win over Redbank Plains last night.

ORCHESTRATOR: Brothers fullback and captain Wes Conlon was instrumental in his team's win over Redbank Plains last night. Bruce Clayton

RUGBY LEAGUE: Brothers consolidated its standing at the summit of the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade Competition with a 46-28 mauling of the Redbank Plains Bears last night.

It was a game the Brethren was determined to claim after the Bears shocked them 40-34 in round 11. Still smarting, Brothers coach Jason Connors demanded better from his players and they responded.

The result moves the blue and white to 50 points and almost certainly assures them the all-important second bite at the playoff cherry, pleasing Connors.

"I'm happy with the performance,” he said.

"It was high intensity. Redbank brought a lot of energy and we matched it. They are no easy beats.”

Exploiting his damaging mix of strength and speed Michael Saili-Motu collected three tries as he and Loia Fetaoai combined formidably.

Connors said the edge pairing was the most talented the club had seen for almost a decade.

He said hooker Israel Oti was the team's best. He also praised the talk and organisation of halfback Chris Ash on return to the line-up, and Page Hanson, who stepped in capably for utility Isaac Creedy.

The keenly-anticipated battle of the opposing fullbacks, Wes Conlon and Godfrey Okott, never really got off the ground.

Okott suffered a head knock 20 minutes in and spent the remainder watching from the sideline.

Redbank Plains coach John Leota said Okott recovered and wanted to return to the field but was kept off as a precautionary measure because it was not a must-win match for the Bears who will play finals regardless. He is expected to be fit for next week.

Leota said Brothers took full advantage of the try scoring machine's absence, showing the depth of quality and experience within the club's ranks.

"They are a quality side,” he said.

"Wes did a great job. He directed them around. Brothers is really lucky to have his experience.”

Redbank Plains scored first but their joy was short-lived as they were overrun by a rampant Brothers spearheaded by Saili-Motu.

The Bears were able to stem the flow, managing to match the opposition point-for-point in the second half.

Leota said his men would take encouragement from the improved showing after the break.

"That was a positive, especially without Godfrey,” he said.

"Full credit to Brothers. They wanted to beat us after the second round.”

Leota said front rower Denman Ah You was enormous for Brothers. He said Farran Willett and Pua Leautu were the Bears' standout performers.

Leota said he would like to see Brothers and Goodna bash each other next weekend and was still hopeful of securing a top two position.

He said despite the latest setback, support for the club continued to build and its premiership campaign was gaining momentum. "Hopefully, it is the year of the bad new Bears,” he said.

State of Play

RLI A-Grade Rd 18: Brothers 46 def Redbank Plains 28.