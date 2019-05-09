Menu
Peak Crossing State School received funding for a new swing thanks to this year's Earth Frequency Festival.
News

Revellers raise important funds

9th May 2019 2:06 PM
PEAK Crossing State School was among a host of local organisations to benefit from this year's Earth Frequency Festival.

The school received a donation of $3000 to help buy new playground equipment.

Festival director Paul Abad said Earth Frequency Festival provided a significant boost to the local economy, with about 5000 people attending the festival.

"Earth Frequency plans to continue with its community grant scheme and based on ticket sales this year, the 1% contribution will be $7300 for the EFF2019 fund,” Mr Abad said.

"Total direct fundraising outcomes for local community groups has once again been in excess of $30,000.”

FESTIVAL FUNDRAISERS

Harrisville Lions Club raised more than $10,500 from the sale of esky ice

Fassifern Bombers raised $5000 from a food stall.

Queensland Trust for Nature received more than $4100 for tree planting and wildlife care at Ivory's Rock

The Flinder's Peak Rural Fire Brigade raised more than $5000

Purga Friends raised $3000 from artist services driving

earth frequency festival
Ipswich Queensland Times

