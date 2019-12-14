Revealing new trend taking over Insta

A new Instagram trend has taken off - this time featuring the "triangle".

As celebs soak up the sun in their enviable holiday snaps, they've found a new way to show off their figures.

From Miley Cyrus to Amber Gill, these stars are loving the "triangle pose" - a new way to ensure they are always showcasing their best angles, The Sun reports. The good news is, it's not a tricky one to master - it's all about where you put your arm.

Miley Cyrus showing off the ‘triangle’ pose during a recent vacation. Picture: Instagram/MileyCyrus

Love Island UK star Amber Gill got the memo and was posing up a storm during a recent trip to Miami. Picture: Instagram/AmberGill

Chloe Ferry, a Georgie Shore star, was keen to try out the new pose during her recent holiday in Dubai. Picture: Instagram/ChlorFerry

Perfecting the stance is simple; by raising your arm to your head you create a triangle shape between the crook of your arm and your head.

Singer Miley Cyrus pulled out the pose during a recent trip with her mum and sister and plenty of reality stars have been keen to show off their posing skills.

Another Love Islander to embrace the pose was Anna Vakili. Picture: Instagram/AnnaVakili

Montana Brown was another member of Love Island alumni to nail the pose. Picture: Instagram/MontanaBrown

Love Island UK winner Amber Gill, 22, couldn't get enough of the super-flattering triangle during a recent trip to Miami and it has proven popular with other Love Island alumni too including Montana Brown and Anna Vakili.

While most choose to use the pose standing up, it can also amp up a lounging snap as Laura Anderson and Kendall Rae Knight prove.

British TV presenter and DJ, Ashley James, Picture: Instagram/AshleyJames

You don’t have to be standing up to make it work as Laura Anderson, another Love Islander proved. Picture: Instagram/LauraAnderson

Another UK Love Islander Kendall Rae Knight showcased a lazy girl's take on the pose. Picture: Instagram/KendallRaeKnight

Kylie Jenner proved you don't need sun to perfect the pose. Picture: Instagram/KylieJenner

Plus you don't have to limit yourself to one arm with sprinter Dina Asher Smith and Jorja Smith perfecting the double triangle.

Kylie Jenner also put her hands up for the pose during a skiing holiday this week, proving it works just as well in the snow as it does in the sun.

