REVEALED: Your options for future councillor boundaries

THREE options will be handed to the community for it to have a say on the future make-up of Ipswich City Council.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello has launched a discussion paper which encourages people to have their say about how the city's council will be represented at the March 2020 elections and beyond.

A discussion paper, launched today, offers three options on divisional boundaries for consideration, with each model resulting in a minimum of eight councillors and maximum of 12 councillors being elected.

The options are:

1. An undivided council - councillors elected to represent the whole of the city

2. Divided - one councillor per division with eight to 12 divisions (Last Ipswich Council make-up)

3. Divided - two or three councillors per division with four to six divisions .

Mr Chemello said there was no better time for people of the city to have a say about the future of their council.

"This is a time to openly consider and debate how you would like to be represented by your future Ipswich council in 2020 and beyond," he said.

"Would you prefer your councillors to be elected on a divisional basis or across the entirety of the local government area?"

The paper cites a Crime and Corruption Commission report, titled "Culture and corruption risks in local government learned from an investigation into Ipswich City Council (Operation Windage)", as one of the motivations for community discussion and debate.

It acknowledges that the community's trust and confidence in council has been severely tested.

"We'll be engaging in a month-long engagement process which will include a public forum on March 25 from 6pm until 7.30pm," Mr Chemello said.

"At this forum, we'll be inviting elected representatives from other cities to speak about each of the models and to talk openly about the advantages and disadvantages of each."

The discussion paper also talks about the often perceived pros and cons of each model.

In April, Ipswich City Council will present findings of the community engagement period to the State Government, which is responsible for any ultimate changes to the way council is structured.

You can have your say by visiting www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/shapeyourcouncil.

A hard-copy survey will be available at the council's facilities.

For more information phone 3810 6666.